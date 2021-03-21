COVID-19: Mumbai records highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak as 3,775 test positive

Mumbai on Sunday (March 21) recorded 3,775 new Covid-19 cases while 1647 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.63 percent. The city recorded 10 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 3,775 new cases on Saaturday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,62,654. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 23,448.

The state on Sunday reported 13,588 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 22,03,,553. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 89.87 per cent.