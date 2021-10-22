COVID-19: Mumbai records 421 new cases, 5 deaths on October 22

Mumbai reported 421 new COVID-19 cases on October 22, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,52,807.

490 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,29,621. Now, there are 4,461 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 16,202 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Friday, 38,242 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,11,34,004 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,375 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 37 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:39 PM IST