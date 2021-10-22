Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts special COVID-19 vaccination campaign at 10 colleges

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a special vaccination drive at 10 colleges across the city where students and college staff are being vaccinated. Colleges were opened on October 20, and students who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to attend classes. Students who are yet to take the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can take it.

In the first phase, special vaccination sessions have been organized in 10 colleges from October 22 from 9 am to 5 pm. Ten colleges where the special vaccination sessions started included Tilak Education Society, S.K. College, Sector 25 Nerul, ICL College, Sector 9A, Vashi, Y.C. College, Sector 15, Koparkhairane, Tilak College, Sector 28, Vashi, Sterling College, Sector 19 Nerul, Terna Engineering College, Sector 22, Nerul, Modern College, Sector 16A Vashi, Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha Vidyalaya and Junior College Ghansoligaon, Bharati University, Sector 3, CBD Belapur, and Indian Aerospace and Engineering College, Turbhe MIDC.

"Mission Youth Health" campaign is being implemented by the Department of Health, Government of Maharashtra, and the Department of Higher and Technical Education in all colleges from October 25 to November 2. However, NMMC has already started this campaign on October 22 and the first dose of Covishield has been given to students who have not yet taken the vaccine and the second dose who have completed 84 days with the first dose of Covishield and second dose of Covaxin after 28 days. The campaign will also vaccinate professors and other staff of the college.

“NMMC has made all preparations for the successful implementation of this mission and the necessary vaccine stocks are available for this. The medical officers of all the civic health centers of the corporation have been instructed in this regard and they will have control over the college vaccination in their area. Letters have been sent to the principals of all the colleges for the effective implementation of this campaign and full cooperation has been directed,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar.

“Navi Mumbai is the first city in the MMR sector to vaccine 100 per cent citizens with the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine. NMMC is ready to effectively implement the "Mission Youth Health" campaign which takes the lead in immunization of the youth,” added Bangar.

