COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 3.17 crore on June 29

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 28 has vaccinated 6,20,616 people through 5407 centres.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on June 29, inoculated 3,17,82,327 people.

As per the state government data, 58,99,895 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,77,470 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,38,463 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 20,89,994 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 9,19,436 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, have vaccinated 3,10,04,901, 2,51,41,612 and 2,44,39,306 doses respectively.



As the threat of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant looms large over the state, Maharashtra plans to hike its vaccination process to up to 1.50 million doses per day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Monday.

"We are making preparations to administer 15 lakh vaccine doses per day," Thackeray said, barely three days after the state achieved the distinction of becoming the first in the country to cross the 3-crore jabs milestone.

With the proposed plans to administer 1.50 million jabs daily, health officials estimate that it will result in around one-crore doses per week (both first and second jabs), and around four crore vaccinations in a month, covering most of the remaining eligible adult population for both rounds in less than two months.

Till Sunday, the state's vaccination data in various approved categories stood at 3,11,59,607, comprising both first and second doses, out of the state's total population of 12 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)