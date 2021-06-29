COVID-19: Maharashtra task force comes up with a policy for door-to-door vaccination - Check 5 conditions for citizens to get inoculated at their homes

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force has come up with policy for door-to-door vaccination of elderly and bedridden citizens. it has laid down 5 conditions for citizens to get inoculated at their homes.
Check the five conditions here:
Home vaccination will be done only for the beneficiaries those who are truly immobile and bed ridden.
The Certificate to be mandatorily obtained prior to home vaccination, from the treating doctors/ family doctor of these beneficiaries, certifying that beneficiary is truly immobile and bed ridden.
The certificate of the treating doctor/family doctor mandatorily must certify that the concerned beneficiary is not likely to have Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) and in any case, if the beneficiary gets, AEFI, then such treating doctor/family doctor shall be entirely responsible to manage and administer the appropriate Medical treatment to the beneficiary.
The family member of the concerned beneficiary shall mandatorily provide the written consent.
In order to avoid vaccine wastage, at least 10 concerned beneficiaries shall be made mandatorily available in closed proximity as 1 vial contains 10 doses of vaccine.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)