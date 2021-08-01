COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,479 new cases, 157 deaths, 4,110 recoveries on August 1

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 78,962. Besides, 157 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 78,962.
4,110 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,94,896. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.
Currently, 4,67,986 people are in home quarantine and 3,117 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 998 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 985 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2332 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1665 new cases, Aurangabad circle 82 , Latur circle 350, Akola circle 32, and Nagpur circle recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases.