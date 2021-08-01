COVID-19: Maharashtra records 6,479 new cases, 157 deaths, 4,110 recoveries on August 1

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,479 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 78,962. Besides, 157 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 78,962.

4,110 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,94,896. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.1%.

Currently, 4,67,986 people are in home quarantine and 3,117 people are in institutional quarantine.