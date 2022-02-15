COVID-19: Maharashtra records 351 new cases of Omicron variant, tally jumps to 4,345

351 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Of these, 280 patients have been reported by Indian Institute of Science, Education & Research and 71 patients have been reported by B J Medical College.

Details of the cases are as below:

Aurangabad - 148

Nashik -111

Pune MC - 72

Pune Rural - 12

Pimpri Chinchwad - 5

Yavatmal - 2

Satara - 1

Till date, a total of 4345 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 3334 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 8904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7858 patients have been received. 1046 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 30,547. Besides, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,451.

8,695 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,69,772. The recovery rate in the state is 97.73%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 3,14,531 people are in home quarantine and 1,544 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:39 PM IST