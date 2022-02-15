Maharashtra logs 2,831 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths, 8,695 recoveries on February 11; 351 cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 15, recorded 2,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 30,547. Besides, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,451.

8,695 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,69,772. The recovery rate in the state is 97.73%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 3,14,531 people are in home quarantine and 1,544 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 456 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 609 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 776 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 113 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 49 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 97 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 416 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 315 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 351 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 280 patients have been reported by Indian Institute of Science, Education & Research and 71 patients have been reported by B J Medical College. Till date, a total of 4345 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:32 PM IST