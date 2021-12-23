COVID-19: Maharashtra records 1,179 fresh cases, 17 deaths, 615 recoveries on December 23; 23 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Thursday, December 23, recorded 1,179 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,897. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,392.

615 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,00,375. The recovery rate in the state is 97.7%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 76,373 people are in home quarantine and 899 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 821 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 91 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 204 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 18 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 14 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 12 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, of which 13 were detected in Pune, 5 in Mumbai, 2 in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira- Bhayandar. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 88.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 08:38 PM IST