COVID-19: Maharashtra may witness spurt in Omicron cases in January, hints health department

The state public health department on Wednesday in its presentation to the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted that there will be a spurt in Omicron cases in Maharashtra in January as the variant is spreading not just in big cities but also smaller ones.

Public health department additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas said Omicron is spreading rapidly across the state, adding that the department is focusing on tracing, tracking, testing and vaccination.

On Wednesday, four new cases – two in Osmanabad and one each in Mumbai and Parbhani – were detected with Omicron as per the National Institute of Virology report. This has led to an increase in the total cases to 32 in the state. Of these, 25 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test. Meanwhile, the CM has directed the administration to step up efforts for completing administration of two vaccine doses to all eligible persons.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 08:50 AM IST