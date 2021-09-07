COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 3,898 new cases, 86 deaths; Rajesh Tope urges people to follow guidelines while celebrating Ganesh Utsav

Maharashtra on Tuesday, September 7, recorded 3,898 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 47,926. Besides, 86 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,897.

3,581 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,04,336. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.08%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 3,06,524 people are in home quarantine and 2,021 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 776 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 767 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1483 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 692 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 119 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 13 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 24 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines while celebrating Ganesh Utsav. He also warned that the number of COVID-19 patients increased in Kerala as a result of festival celebrations.

"During Ganeshotsav celebrations, everyone should follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The gathering of crowds leads to an increase in the possibility of the spread of infection. This has been seen in other states," he said.

"The number of patients has increased in Kerala due to the crowds during the Onam festival. In Maharashtra, there are 4 to 5 districts including Pune where the number of COVID patients is high," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 PM IST