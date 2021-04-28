COVID-19: Maharashtra government extends lockdown till May 15

The Maharashtra Government today announced to extend the ongoing lockdown like curbs imposed in the state till May 15.

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for such extension.

"It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days," Tope said.

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Senior ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Vijay Wadettiwar and Uday Samant on Tuesday made a strong case for further extending the lockdown as they feel the current phase has thrown up a few positive results, especially in terms of stabilization in corona cases, increase in positivity and reduction in the fatality rate.