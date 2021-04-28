Maharashtra govt to provide free vaccines to 5.71 crore people from age group of 18-44

On April 25, NCP minister Nawab Malik announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

However, the unilateral announcement made by the NCP minister Nawab Malik did not go down well and the Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat expressed serious disappointment.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray deleted his tweet on the free vaccination and later uploaded a new tweet saying that the decision will be taken based on the recommendations of the high-level committee in this regard.

Followed by this, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is completely confused about the upcoming vaccination drive.

Later on April 27, deputy CM Ajit Pawar informed that CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on free vaccination for all soon.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.78 crore on Wednesday, informed the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, 14,78,27,367 vaccine doses have been administered through 21,18,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Wednesday and more than 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On Day-102 of the vaccination drive (April 27, 2021), 25,56,182 vaccine doses were given. 15,69,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,989 sessions for 1st dose and 9,87,182 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"These include 93,47,775 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,06,237 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,22,21,975 FLWs (1stdose), 65,26,378 FLWs (2nddose), 5,10,85,677 1st dose beneficiaries and 93,37,292 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,02,74,581 (1st dose) and 29,27,452 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)