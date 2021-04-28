COVID-19: With 3,88,347 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on April 28, tally crosses 1.53 cr

Amid a sharp rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state on Tuesday vaccinated 3.88 lakh people.
According to the data released by the state government, 3,88,347 lakh people were vaccinated in 3718 centres. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra as of 7 am on April 28 is 1,53,22,367.
The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 22,90,991 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,53,22,367.
Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive on April 28. Maharashtra is followed by Rajasthan, which has vaccinated 1,26,59,815, Uttar Pradesh (1,20,61,303), Gujarat (1,19,01,842), West Bengal (1,04,38,235) and Karnataka (90,88,473).
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus cases and 895 fatalities, thus taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the death toll to 66,179.
A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548. With 2,82,719 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra have gone up to 2,62,54,737.
