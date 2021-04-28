COVID-19: With 3,88,347 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on April 28, tally crosses 1.53 cr

Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive on April 28. Maharashtra is followed by Rajasthan, which has vaccinated 1,26,59,815, Uttar Pradesh (1,20,61,303), Gujarat (1,19,01,842), West Bengal (1,04,38,235) and Karnataka (90,88,473).

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus cases and 895 fatalities, thus taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the death toll to 66,179.

A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548. With 2,82,719 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra have gone up to 2,62,54,737.