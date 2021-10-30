COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.76 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 29 has vaccinated 4,48,923 in 4,514 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 30, Maharashtra has inoculated 9,76,59,423 people.

As per the state government data 3,64,15,871 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,17,85,754 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,876 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,16,630 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 2,146,444 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,41,341 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases and 36 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 66,09,292 and the toll to 1,40,170, a health department official said.

The state has witnessed a marginal dip in the new COVID-19 cases as compared to Thursday, but there was no change in fatalities. A day ago, Maharashtra had logged 1,418 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

The official said with 2,584 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases surged to 64,47,038. The state now has 18,465 active cases.

He said 1,68,338 people are in home quarantine and another 908 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 97.55 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,24,39,900, of which 1,22,990 were conducted in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Four districts and as many municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases, whereas several districts and areas under civic bodies logged new infections in single digit, he said

Mumbai district reported the highest 330 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar at 142.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 638 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 305.

Among others, the Nashik region reported 251 new cases, Kolhapur 61, Latur 37, Aurangabad 28, Akola 10 and the Nagpur region eight.

The Mumbai region reported the highest 15 fatalities among the eight regions, followed by eight deaths each in Pune and Nashik regions, three in Kolhapur and two in the Latur region.

Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 330 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 57 new cases, but no fresh fatality.

Among 18,465 active patients in the state, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,759, according to him.

Out of the 64,47,038 recovered patients across the state, the highest 11,30,783 were from Pune district, he said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,09,292; new cases 1,338; total deaths 1,40,170; total recoveries 64,47,038; active cases 18,465; total tests 6,24,39,900.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:16 PM IST