COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.32 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 20 has vaccinated 4,96,699 in 5,082 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 9,32,02,259 people.

As per the state government data, 3,46,54,882 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,04,03,667 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,638 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,07,857 of them have got their second dose

Similarly, 21,45,880 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,21,813 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a much higher recovery figure at 2,879, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection.

With the additions of new cases, up nearly 190 from a day ago, and fresh fatalities, down more than half from the previous day, the state's infection tally shot up to 65,96,645, while the death toll rose to 1,39,886.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:51 AM IST