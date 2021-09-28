COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.93 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 27 has vaccinated 10,52,812 people in 4,854 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 28 inoculated 7,93,78,463 people.

As per the state government data, 2,87,69,588 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 64,63,960 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,432 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,71,944 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,43,542 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,31,301 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since February 8, and 32 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,41,762 and the toll to 1,38,902, a health department official said.

At 2,432, the state has reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections since February 8, when it had witnessed 2,216 cases.

Maharashtra witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases as well as deaths as compared to Sunday, when it reported 3,206 infections and 36 fatalities.

The official said with 2,895 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,62,248. Maharashtra now has 37,036 active cases.

The state has 2,57,144 people in home quarantine and another 1,517 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

He said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,82,86,036, of which 1,28,036 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

In Maharashtra, nine districts (rural areas) and four municipal corporations (urban centres) did not report any new COVID-19 cases, he said.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 547 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 718 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Mumbai region at 706. The Nashik region reported 661 new cases, Kolhapur 216, Latur 46, Aurangabad 50, Nagpur 18 and the Akola region 17.

According to the official, among the 32 fresh fatalities, the highest 13 were reported from the Nashik region, followed by seven from the Mumbai region.

Pune, Kolhapur and Latur regions logged six, four and two fatalities, respectively.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 376 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 117 infections and two deaths.

Among the 37,036 active patients in the state, Pune district has the highest at 9,243, he said.

The official said out of the 63,62,248 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,11,460 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,41,762; new cases 2,432; death toll 1,38,902; recoveries 63,62,248; active cases 37,036; total tests 5,82,86,036.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:22 PM IST