e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:52 AM IST

Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

PTI
Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused in Maharashtra's Yavatmal | FPJ

Man demands COVID-19 vaccination on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused in Maharashtra's Yavatmal | FPJ

Advertisement

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a medical official with an axe in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for not allowing him to jump the COVID-19 vaccination queue, police said.

The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said.

"The accused, Manohar Rathod, came to the centre and demanded he be vaccinated ahead of the queue, and got enraged when medical officer in charge Dr Santosh Jadhav told him to get registered first. He attacked Jadhav with an axe, but the latter stepped back and avoided getting hurt," the official said.

The accused was arrested during the day on the basis of a complaint by Jadhav, he added.

ALSO READ

Watch video: Bus with at least 8 passengers on board swept away in river near Umarkhed Taluka in...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:52 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal