COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.50 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on September 21 has vaccinated 7,28,206 people through 3,875 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 22, inoculated 7,50,57,120 people.

As per the state government data, 2,69,76,076 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 51,91,236 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,251 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,56,967 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,43,107 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 16,92,941 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,131 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fresh fatalities, while 4,021 patients recovered from the infection in the state.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 65,27,629, while the death toll increased to 1,38,616 and the number of recoveries shot up to 63,44,744. Maharashtra now has 40,712 active cases.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a rise as compared to Monday, when the state had reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:58 AM IST