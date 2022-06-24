COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.88 crore | File

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 23 has inoculated 16,88,35,409 people.

As per the state government data, 7,16,00,612 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,87,12,843 received their second dose and 5,87,664 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,74,974 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,99,155 received their second dose. 19,36,535 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 23,34,161 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 11,83,344 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,516 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,93,086 of them have got their second dose. 4,29,178 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,932 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,06,800 got their second dose. 5,74,642 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday, June 23 recorded 5,218 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 24,867. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,893.

4989 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,77,480. The recovery rate in the state is 97.83%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Out of 8,17,47,761 laboratory samples 79,50,240 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4166 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 665 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 72 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 24 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 31 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 63 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 135 fresh cases.