COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.78 crore | PTI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 12 has inoculated 16,78,18,087 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,46,454 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,83,97,870 received their second dose and 4,28,794 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,70,862 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,60,748 received their second dose. 18,10,259 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,68,079 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,63,559 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,471 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,92,320 of them have got their second dose. 4,10,474 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,787 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,05,360 got their second dose. 5,18,050 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#COVID19 vaccination on June 12 in Maharashtra

18365 in 1773 sessions

Cumulative 167818087

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/wVqotTOR14 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) June 13, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,946 fresh coronavirus cases, including 1,803 in Mumbai, and two fatalities, while the number of active cases rose to over 16,000, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the fresh figures, the state's COVID-19 tally rose 79,10,577 and the toll to 1,47,870.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 2,922 COVID-19 cases and one fatality.

The number of active cases stands at 16,370. Gondia is the only district in the state which didn't have any active case as of Sunday.

Mumbai recorded 1,803 fresh cases and two fatalities.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86 per cent.

A total of 1,432 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,46,337.

The recovery rate in the state is 97.92 per cent.

A total of 42,922 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples conducted so far in the state to 8,13,21,768, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Cases 79,10,577, death toll 1,47,870, active cases 16,370, tests 8,13,21,768.

(With agency inputs)