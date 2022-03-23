COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.90 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 22 has inoculated 15,90,40,891 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,64,512 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,74,98,913 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,12,934 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,09,07,720 received their second dose. 10,47,516 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,99,689 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 23,15,755 have received their second.

As many as 3,20,536 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,196 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,531 of them have got their second dose. 3,19,880 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,352 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,92,698 got their second dose. 3,37,617 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday for the second day in a row, while 156 more persons tested positive for the infection and 269 others were discharged following recovery, the state heath department said.

With this, the overall COVID-19 count in the state rose to 78,72,668, while the death toll remain unchanged at 1,43,767, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had logged 99 cases, but no death linked to the infection.

In Maharashtra, 18 districts and 17 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, the number of recoveries increased to 77,23,737 after 269 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,159 active cases.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent.

With 38,550 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,90,25,520, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.004 per cent, the department said.

The Aurangabad administrative circle recorded 51 new cases, followed by Pune (39), Mumbai (34), Nashik (17), Akola (7), Latur (5), Kolhapur circle (2) and the Nagpur circle (1).

The Aurangabad circle had reported only two cases a day ago.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,668; fresh cases 156; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,737; active cases 1,159, total tests 7,90,25,520.

(With agency inputs)

