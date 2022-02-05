COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.96 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 4, has vaccinated 3,68,551 in 9,780 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 5, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,96,47,283 people.

As per the state government data, 4,83,14,717 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,38,16,923 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,40,113 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,02,68,235 received their second dose. 5,71,271 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 32,73,785 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 2,03,924 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,896 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,81,428 of them have got their second dose. 2,48,179 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,971 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 1,981,845 got their second dose. 2,34,484 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 4 in Maharashtra

368551 in 9780 sessions

Cumulative 149647283

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/XIVvOq8LcZ — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 5, 2022

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13,840 fresh coronavirus cases, a drop of 1,412 from a day ago, and 81 fresh fatalities, while 27,891 more patients recovered from the infection, the health department said.

With these fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 77,82,640, while the death toll increased to 1,42,940, the department said in a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 15,252 cases and 75 fatalities.

No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in the state, the health department added.

Pune reported 2,126 cases, the highest by any city in the state, followed by Nagpur (1,175), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,089) and Mumbai (846), it said.

Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 4,801 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,779), Mumbai (1,717), Nashik (1,675), Akola (966), Aurangabad (710), Latur (649) and Kolhapur (543).

Of the 81 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded 29, Mumbai (21), Latur (nine), Akola (six), Kolhapur (five), Aurangabad, Nagpur (four each) and the Nashik circle (3).

The bulletin said 27,891 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative total to 74,91,759.

The state now has 1,44,011 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 96.26 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent.

The bulletin said 1,55,223 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,52,54,877.

Currently, 8,52,419 people are in home isolation in the state and another 2,396 in institutional quarantine, it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,82,640; fresh cases: 13,840; total fatalities: 1,42,940; active cases: 1,44,011; total tests 7,52,54,877.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:26 AM IST