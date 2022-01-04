COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.48 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 3, has vaccinated 7,32,153 in 10,319 sessions

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 4, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,48,23,249 people.

As per the state government data, 4,59,17,347 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,85,10,865 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,579 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,71,512 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,475 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,61,589 got their second dose

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 3 in Maharashtra

732153 in 10319 sessions

Cumulative 134823249

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/jburA6ODiI — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 4, 2022

Maharashtra reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,12,028, while the death toll increased to 1,41,553, it said.

The state recorded 68 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of such infections to 578, the department said.

According to a health department report, of the 68 Omicron cases, 40 were from Mumbai, 14 from Pune city, four from Nagpur, three each from Pune rural and Panvel city, one each from Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 11,877 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths.

Eleven fresh COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state, whose fatality rate stood at 2.1 per cent, the department said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said 1,748 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 65,14,358.

Maharashtra now has 52,422 active cases of the infection and its recovery rate stood at 97.05 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 7,928 new COVID-19 cases, up from 7,792 a day before, and two more deaths, according to the bulletin.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 10,682 new cases, followed by the Pune region (815), Nashik (277), Nagpur (157), Kolhapur (94), Aurangabad (76), Latur (35 ), and the Akola region (24), the health department bulletin said.

An administrative region consists of a set of districts.

Only three districts and two municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 case, it said.

The Nashik region reported four fresh deaths, followed by three each from Pune and Mumbai regions and one fatality from the Nagpur region. Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Akola and Latur regions reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

The department said 1,10,477 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 6,93,70,095.

Currently, 3,32,610 people are in home quarantine and another 1,096 people in institutional quarantine., it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 67,12,028; fresh cases 12,160; death toll 1,41,553; recoveries 65,14,358, active cases 52,422, total tests 6,93,70,095.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:50 AM IST