COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.95 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 22 has vaccinated 5,60,943 in 10,156 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 23, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,95,39,803 people.

As per the state government data, 4,50,61,101 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,57,45,007 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,534 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,66,846 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,393 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,50,742 got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 22, recorded 1,201 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,350. Besides, 8 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,375.

953 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,99,760. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,273 people are in home quarantine and 860 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 687 new cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of Omicron variant were reported today.

Of the 65 cases in Maharashtra, 30 are from Mumbai, 12 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, seven from Pune rural, three from Pune Municipal Corporation, three from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, three from Satara, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Out of these, 35 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.



Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:18 AM IST