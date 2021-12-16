COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.59 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 15 has vaccinated 6,77,465 in 10,251 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 16, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,59,20,556 people.

As per the state government data, 4,44,18,585 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,38,39,063 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,505 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,64,095 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,311 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,43,076 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 15 in Maharashtra

677465 in 10251 sessions

Cumulative 125920556

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/ggmxqPd6Vq — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, December 15, recorded 925 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,467. Besides, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,298.

929 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,94,617. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 75,868 people are in home quarantine and 864 people are in institutional quarantine.

Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which two are from Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 32.

Of the 32 cases in Maharashtra, 13 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:41 AM IST