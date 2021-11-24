COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.84 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 23 has vaccinated 7,56,955 in 10,361 sessions.

According to data released by the government Maharashtra has inoculated 10,84,70,677 people.

As per the state government data 3,98,08,200 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,60,75,192 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,208 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,36,630 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,419 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,87,306 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 766 new COVID-19 infections and 19 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours even as the active cases in the state remained below 10,000 for the third consecutive day, the health department said on Tuesday.

With addition of new infections and fatalities, the statewide caseload increased to 66,31,297 and the toll to 1,40,766, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had reported eight fresh fatalities and 656 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, lowest one-day figures since April 2020.

The health department said 929 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of recovered cases rose to 64,77,379.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 97.68 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are now 9,493 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Currently, 85,335 people are in home quarantine and 1,077 people are in institutional quarantine, it added.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 6,48,44,896, of which 87,506 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Twelve districts and seven civic bodies did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai reported the highest 190 new infections, followed by 102 in Pune city.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 310 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 243 in Pune and 142 in the Nashik region.

Among others, the Kolhapur region recorded 24, Aurangabad 20, Latur 15, Nagpur eight and Akola four.

The Pune region recorded seven deaths, Nashik five, Mumbai and Latur three each and Kolhapur one.

Akola, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions recorded zero deaths.

Among the 9,493 active coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai district has the highest at 2,561, he said.

The official said out of the 64,77,379 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,37,450 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,31,297, new cases 766, total deaths 1,40,766, recoveries 64,77,379, active cases 9,493, total tests 6,48,44,896.

(With agency inputs)

