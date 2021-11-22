COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.68 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 21 has vaccinated 1,76,711 in 4,435 sessions.

According to data released by the government Maharashtra has inoculated 10,68,76,164 people.

As per the state government data 3,93,51,997 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,54,14,375 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,165 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,33,967 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,312 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,82,097 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 845 fresh coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities, while the active case count dropped below 10,000, the health department said.

With this, the state's infection tally rose to 66,29,875 and the death toll to 1,40,739, it said.

A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,75,682, leaving the state with 9,799 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.67 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,46,87,403, of which 93,193 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

Mumbai city reported the highest 212 new infections in the day, followed by Pune city which added 101 cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 358 cases, Pune region 250 and Nashik region 162 cases.

Aurangabad region added 24 cases, Latur 19, Kolhapur 15, Nagpur 10 and Akola seven cases.

Mumbai region reported seven fatalities, followed by five in Pune region, two in Nashik region and Latur regions each. Nagpur, Akola and Aurangabad did not report any COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,29,875, new cases 845, death toll 1,40,739, recoveries 64,75,682, active cases 9,799, total tests 6,46,87,403.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:59 PM IST