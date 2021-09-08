COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally 6.40 crosses crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 31 has vaccinated 5,76,714 in 3,009 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on September 8, inoculated 6,40,78,584 people.

As per the state government data, 2,16,60,661 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 29,91,978 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,850 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,19,821 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,41,235 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 15,56,433 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 64,93,698 and death toll to 1,37,897.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a slight uptick compared to Monday when the state had reported 3,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities. With 3,581 recovered patients discharged from hospitals, the total of recoveries climbed to 63,04,336. There are 3,06,524 people in home quarantine, 2,021 in institutional quarantine and 47,926 active patients. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:27 AM IST