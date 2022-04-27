COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with district collectors

Amid rise in COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening will chair a meeting with the district collectors in order to step up implementation of corona management measures including testing, tracking, tracing and vaccination in their respective districts.

Besides, CM is expected to instruct them to increase the pace of vaccination especially for children from the age bracket of 12 to 18 in the wake of lukewarm response.

A public health department officer told The Free Press Journal that CM will also instruct the district collectors to step-up booster dose drive for the eligible citizens who have completed their two vaccine doses. This is important as it's pace is very slow in large number of districts.

As per the recommendation of Task Force, the use of mask in confined and crowded areas is expected to be made compulsory to avoid spread in virus infection.

Moreover, CM will ask district collectors to be ready with the treatment protocol with necessary infrastructure so that the patients can get timely treatment.

CM's meeting is important as the state reported 153 new COVID 19 cases and 4 deaths with case fatality rate of 1.87% on Tuesday. There are 943 active cases in the state. The meeting is taking place when the Centre in its April 8 letter had asked the state government not to complacent in combating the pandemic.

