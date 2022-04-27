Navi Mumbai: Students of Ryan Christian School observe Earth Day

Understanding the magnitude of the global environmental challenges, students of Ryan Christian School, Vashi observed Earth Day with great enthusiasm and dedication to work towards environmental protection. World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and the theme for this year was “Invest in Our Planet”.

The day started with a beautiful message where students were reminded of five actions towards a safe earth. Each one of them took a pledge to save Mother Earth by doing simple doable actions in our daily life that will make this beautiful planet thrive.

File

The teachers too made the students understand different ways to show their commitment to preserve our environment, how each one of us can do our part through different activities to create maximum awareness and impact. These included writing a short poem of praise, for the Creation of our Planet Earth, drawing a poster on World Earth Day with a slogan and put it as WhatsApp DP for the day.

Few students brought and planted saplings in the school premises to celebrate Earth Day. The benefits of planting trees were explained to the students, such as cleaning the air and reducing climate change. “Earth Day is being celebrated around the world to call attention to some of our most pressing environmental and social problems, including climate change, biodiversity loss, and dwindling natural resources.

It is a day to reflect on the impact on the environment and commit to get involved in environmental causes and work to protect our planet. Various activities were planned to create maximum awareness and impact.

Benefits of planting trees like cleaning the air, reducing climate change, rebuilding damaged ecosystems, mitigating climate change and its contribution to global reforestation efforts were explained to the students. Special Assembly was conducted in the school auditorium and students took the oath on Earth Day to protect the earth from pollution and abuse. The important thing was that all come together to show their love for our planet and pledge to take better care of it”.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:39 AM IST