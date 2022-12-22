COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to chair meeting to review state preparedness

CM Eknath Shinde | Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be chairing a review meeting today to take a stock at COVID situation and preparedness in the state.

The meeting will be held in the afternoon before state cabinet meeting in the evening.

The meeting comes close to the heels of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases globally and Union Health Ministry's alert to all states and Union Territories.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government in consultation with the Union government will form a committee or task force to take further steps to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, state health secretary has expressed confidence that the state has all the infrastructure in place and is prepared to tackle COVID-19.

What do experts say?

Speaking to ANI, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital and Health Expert attributed the rise of COVID cases in other countries to poor vaccination, not having quality vaccines or being 'very restrictive'.

"Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," she added.

