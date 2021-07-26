COVID-19: Maharashtra becomes first and only state in country to fully vaccinate more than 1 crore people

Achieveing a milestone, Maharashtra on July 26 became the first state in India to fully vaccinate more than 1 crore people against COVID-19. According to the state health secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, more than 1 crore people in Maharashtra have received both the two doses of covid vaccine.

As per CoWin portal dashboard, so far 1,00,64,308 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 till July 26. While, 3,16,09,227 have received their first dose so far.

On July 25, the state has vaccinated 1,14,568 people through 705 centres. According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 26, inoculated 4,13,19,105 people.

As per the state government data,1,04,16,614 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 4,59,927 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far,12,85,449 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,97,243 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,13,678 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 11,08,891 got their second dose.

In Uttar Pradesh 4,44,12,776 doses were administered and 3,16,39,430 doses were administered in Gujarat. In Rajasthan 3,03,75,859 doses were administered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the toll to 1,31,552, the state health department said.

With 5,212 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,35,029 so far, leaving the state with 94,985 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.33 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.

Mumbai reported 364 new cases and 10 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,34,118 and the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 15,837. Mumbai division comprising the city and its satellite towns reported 1,184 fresh infections and 38 deaths, which raised the tally to 16,34,633 and the toll to 34,089, as per the department.