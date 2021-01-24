COVID-19 in Thane: With 266 new coronavirus cases in district, tally rises to 2,51,641

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,51,641 with the addition of 266 new cases, an official said on Sunday.

The virus has claimed lives of five more persons, raising the death toll in the district rose to 6,109, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.43 per cent, he said. So far, 2,41,975 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.

At present, there are 3,557 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,996, while the death toll stands at 1,196, an official from the district administration said.