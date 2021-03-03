COVID-19 in Thane: 607 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,66,092

Thane: With the addition of 607 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,66,092, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. Four more people also died of COVID-19 in the district, raising the toll to 6,280, he said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.36 per cent, he said. So far, 2,53,572 patients have recuperated from the viral infection in Thane, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.29 per cent.

Currently, there are 6,240 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,059,while the death toll is 1,205, another official said.