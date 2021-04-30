COVID-19 in Pune: 'Dance party' at farmhouse busted, nine held

Nine people were arrested at a party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and five women dancers were `rescued', police said on Thursday.

Those arrested, including the organiser, were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Mumbai Police Act, said an official.

The raid was conducted on Wednesday night by officials of Uttam Nagar police station after receiving information that a party with DJ was underway at Labde Farm House near Kudje village, he said.

"Some girls brought from Mumbai were dancing to the DJ music while liquor was being consumed by those present. They were also throwing currency notes at the dancers," he said.

Sameer Paigude (39), manager of the farmhouse, had allegedly organised the party, the official said, adding that he and eight others including a woman who had brought the dancers were arrested, and the probe was on.