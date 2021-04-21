Still partying? Netizens slam Randhir Kapoor for stepping out despite ill health to attend Babita’s birthday bash

Former actress Babita celebrated her 73rd birthday daughters Kareena, Karisma and husband Randhir Kapoor.
A video of Randhir arriving at Bebo’s residence, where the bash was held, has gone viral on social media.
The veteran star appeared struggling to walk as he was accompanied by two people.
Netizens slammed Randhir for stepping out to party even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge and the state of Maharashtra heading towards another lockdown.
Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday penned a note on the 74th birthday of her mother Babita, whom she tagged as her strength and her world. On a lighter note, she added that her sister Karisma and she would trouble Babita forever.
Along with her note, Kareena posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first photo has Kareena and Karisma posing with their mother while the second one is a monochrome picture of Babita from her younger days.
"Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother. Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever...that's what mothers are for...@therealkarismakapoor," Kareena wrote as the caption.
Babita married to veteran actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971. She made her Bollywood debut in 1966 with "Dus Lakh" and was seen in films such as "Raaz" starring Rajesh Khanna, "Farz", "Haseena Maan Jayegi", "Kismat", "Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati", "Kal Aaj Aur Kal".
