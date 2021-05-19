COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's recovery rate crosses 96%; cases continue to drop

There is good news that the recovery rate from the COVID 19 infection has again crossed 96% under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Since last month, there is a continuous drop in the number of active cases in the city and this has resulted in increase of the recovery rate.

In April, the recovery rate had dropped 83% after a sharp rise in positive cases. Last year in September, the recovery rate had dropped to 85 percent

At present, the number of active cases under NMMC has dropped to 2274. However, during mid-April, it has reached 11,579 which is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.