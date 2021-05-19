COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's recovery rate crosses 96%; cases continue to drop

There is good news that the recovery rate from the COVID 19 infection has again crossed 96% under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Since last month, there is a continuous drop in the number of active cases in the city and this has resulted in increase of the recovery rate.
In April, the recovery rate had dropped 83% after a sharp rise in positive cases. Last year in September, the recovery rate had dropped to 85 percent
At present, the number of active cases under NMMC has dropped to 2274. However, during mid-April, it has reached 11,579 which is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Due to the rise in the number of active cases, the civic body struggled to meet the medical infrastructure like beds, ventilators and oxygen supply.
So far, 92843 people have recovered and returned home from the total 96637, with a recovery rate of around 96%. However, a total of 1511 people lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection.
So far, under NMMC, around 2.5 lakh people have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. However, the vaccination drive slowed down due to the unavailability of vaccines. Now, the civic body has floated a global tender to procure 4 lakh vials of vaccines to speed up the drive.
Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar has appealed to citizens to continue to follow the COVID proper behaviour. He says that there is no place of complacency and people need to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and clean hands.