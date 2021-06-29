COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s five oxygen generators to be ready by July 31 for possible third wave

Considering the oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID 19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) decided to become self-sufficient in terms of oxygen availability for the possible third wave of COVID 19. Now, the work of one of the five portable oxygen generator plants have been completed and the remaining will be completed by July 31.

During a review meeting, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner directed that the construction work of the remaining four oxygen plants would be completed by July 31. He also directed to complete the work of the two plants for oxygen storage within the stipulated time frame.

In addition, he also instructed to expedite the process to increase the number of dura oxygen cylinders. According to officials from the civic health department, the oxygen generators are being set up at civic hospitals in Vashi, Airoli and Nerul and COVID care centre.