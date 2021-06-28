Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises special vaccination session for pharmacists

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has conducted a special session of COVID vaccination for pharmacists and people working at medical stores as they are in constant touch with citizens especially sick people on Sunday. A total of 250 pharmacists, including 169 men and 81 women working in medical stores, were vaccinated during the session.

Medical stores are an important component of the health chain. The staff there has regular contact with the citizens and also with the sick citizens. Therefore, in order to protect them from the COVID infection, a special vaccination session was organized by the NMMC at Chemist Bhavan in Sanpada.

Medical store employees from various parts of the NMMC area expressed satisfaction over the special vaccination sessions in recognition of their hard work. “Employees at medical stores have worked tirelessly in the fight against Covid. People come to them to buy medicines in different forms. Therefore, realizing the importance of protecting such hazardous workers with the COVID vaccine, this special vaccination session has been organized for them,” said a senior civic official, adding that more sessions will be held for pharmacists and medical stores workers who could not come for vaccination.

The NMMC is regularly increasing the number of vaccination centers to enable the citizens to get COVID vaccine near their homes. In addition, workers living in the quarry areas above 18 years of age, as well as homeless people, are also being vaccinated to ensure that poor are not deprived of vaccination.

In view of the possibility of a third wave, vaccination is being expedited through various means to protect citizens above 45 years of age by giving at least the first dose of vaccine till July 31, as well as giving a special allowance of Rs 10 per person to Asha volunteers.

Meanwhile, civic chief Abhijeet Bangar ensured that in the future, employees working in hotels/restaurants, employees at petrol pumps, employees in Swiggy / Zomato / courier services, vendors in the market, people providing milk at home, taxi/rickshaw drivers, employees working in halls will be vaccinated.