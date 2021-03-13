COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to increase vaccination centers up to 50 in a week

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned to increase the number of vaccination centers upto 50 in the next week. At present, there are a total of 32 centers both civic body and private centers are inoculating selected categories of citizens.

Last week, the civic body started 24 hours vaccination at three municipal hospitals which received good response on day one. On the first day, a total of 883 people turned out for the vaccination of which 572 took the first dose while the remaining 311 took the second dose. The maximum number of citizens turned out at Nerul civic hospital. The civic body started 24 hours vaccination centers at civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also planning a jumbo vaccination centre at Export House at sector 19 in Turbhe, Near the APMC market. The purpose of the centre is to cater the maximum number of people per day. In addition, at each center, the number of vaccination points will also be increased.