Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief sets Rs 625 crore property tax collection, Rs 175 crore in the next 20 days

Abhijit Bangar, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief directed the property tax department to work seriously in the collection of tax in the remaining days and achieve the target of Rs 625 crore. The civic body has already collected Rs 452 crore so far. Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the property tax collection was severely impacted.

Following instruction from the municipal commissioner, the property tax department set objectives of eight wards. As per the plan, ward wise list of property tax arrears has been prepared in descending order and special attention will be given to these arrears.

Due to the pandemic, the civic body has revised the target of property tax collection from a budget estimated of Rs 630 crore to Rs 600 crore. However, with the launch of Abhay Yojana, till March 11, the civic body collected Rs 452 crore, the civic chief directed to put more effort and collected Rs 625 crore.