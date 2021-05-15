COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to bear the cost of mucormycosis treatment including surgeries

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will bear the cost of treatment of people who are diagnosed with the Black Fungal infection or mucormycosis. The civic body treats such patients at the civic hospital in Vashi.
Since in most cases of mucormycosis requires surgeries, the help of private specialist doctors will also, be sought if required.
Some patients with diabetes, cancer, and organ transplants after covid treatment, as well as those given steroid medications during covid treatment, are more likely to develop mucormycosis due to the growth of black fungal fungus within 10 days to 6 weeks of recovery.
Some patients with the disease has been found in the NMMC area and recognizing the seriousness, the civic chief Abhijeet Bangar has immediately set up an outpatient department (OPD) rooms for testing for mucormycosis at the three public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli.
In case of any patient found to be infected with mucormycosis during the examination, necessary treatment facilities have also been made available at the Vashi Civic Hospital. “It has been observed that the medicines required in these treatments are somewhat expensive and costly. Accordingly, all the expenses of treatment of such patients in the Vashi Hospital will be borne by the corporation. Since the disease requires surgeries, the help of private specialist doctors will also be sought if required,” said Bangar.
Acute headache, cheek pain or swelling, nasal congestion or pain, runny nose, red or swollen eyes, blurred vision, double vision, loose teeth are some of the symptoms of this disease. Ignoring this can be dangerous as the time to do it is very short.
If the citizen finds any symptoms related to this disease such as nose, eyes, cheeks, etc., he should immediately go to the civic hospital in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli for further check-up.
