COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to bear the cost of mucormycosis treatment including surgeries

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will bear the cost of treatment of people who are diagnosed with the Black Fungal infection or mucormycosis. The civic body treats such patients at the civic hospital in Vashi.

Since in most cases of mucormycosis requires surgeries, the help of private specialist doctors will also, be sought if required.

Some patients with diabetes, cancer, and organ transplants after covid treatment, as well as those given steroid medications during covid treatment, are more likely to develop mucormycosis due to the growth of black fungal fungus within 10 days to 6 weeks of recovery.

Some patients with the disease has been found in the NMMC area and recognizing the seriousness, the civic chief Abhijeet Bangar has immediately set up an outpatient department (OPD) rooms for testing for mucormycosis at the three public hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli.