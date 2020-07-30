COVID-19 in Mumbai: Sealed building count dips by 200 in 4 days

As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has graphed a steady decline, the number of containment zones and seal buildings have started dropping marginally too. The number of sealed buildings have dropped by more than 200 in just four days, revealed a report by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After the city reported its first case in March, its containment ambit rose by each day. This is the first time that the civic body has recorded a drop in the number of containment zones and sealed buildings.

While the number of sealed buildings (having active cases) stood at 6,169 on July 24, it has come down to 5,960 as on July 28. The number of containment zones have dropped to 622 on July 28 from 631 on July 24. Civic officials, however, said that the number of active sealed buildings is very dynamic, though trends can be studied over a long term. "The increase and decrease in the number of sealed buildings and containment zones solely depends on the number of COVID-19 positive cases reported from buildings for a congested area. The dip in the number is a positive sign for Mumbai. We are working on arresting the decline and containing the outbreak," said a senior BMC official.

Slums having the highest congested areas include L ward (Kurla) with 63 and S ward (Bhandup) with 62 and K (west) (Andheri west, Juhu) with 59 containment zones. Meanwhile, K (east) ward (Andheri east, Vile Parle and Jogeshwari) with 921 buildings, followed by R (central) (Borivali) and R (south) Kandivali with 673 and 526 buildings top the list of sealed buildings across the city.

Currently, 12 of the 24 administrative wards of BMC have recorded less than 1 per cent of growth rate of the virus. Meanwhile, of the remaining 12 wards, six have registered a growth rate of 1 per cent and six others have recorded growth rate between 1.2 per cent to 1.8 per cent as on July 28.

The overall average growth rate of Mumbai stands at 0.97 per cent as on Wednesday with a recovery rate of 76 per cent.