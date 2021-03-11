COVID-19 in Mumbai: No lockdown if cases are contained, says BMC

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and its suburbs, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that a lockdown would be imposed if citizens don't cooperate and cases continue to rise at this speed. “We are doing everything possible to avoid enforcing restrictions on movement or issuing a lockdown like before. Lockdown is not in our plan. It is not our immediate option in Mumbai. We are preparing for the worst. We have already instructed all the jumbo facilities to inspect ventilators, para-monitors, medicines, oxygen, fire equipment and security. So, if the cases increase, patients can be admitted there at once. If cases continue to rise like the past few weeks, and if citizens continue to neglect the COVID-19 protocols, then we will have to conduct a detailed review and impose restrictions," said BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani.

Kakani added, “While we have stepped up testing and screening, we have shifted a larger focus on highrises and housing societies. We found out that around 90 per cent of new cases recorded in the last two months are from highrises and buildings. Hence, we have devised stringent containment measures for them."

Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur from March 15 till March 21. Only essential services, such as vegetable and fruit shops, milk and essential services, will continue to operate. The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.