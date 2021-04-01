COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC seals Maker Tower B on Cuffe Parade

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started sealing buildings once again. Today, after several cases of COVID-19 were reported from Maker Tower on Cuff Parade, BMC sealed the B wing of the building.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 5,394 new Covid-19 cases. On March 28, the highest single-day surge in the city since the pandemic outbreak last year was recorded.

With this, the total count of positive cases went up to 4,14,714. The city reported 15 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 11,686.

As per BMC reports, there are 51,411 active patients in the city.

Maharashtra on Wednesday (March 31) recorded 39,544 new COVID-19 cases. The previous highest single-day surge was 40,414 cases, which was recorded on Sunday, March 28.

Besides, 227 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.94%.

23,600 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 23,53,307. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.71%.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday announced the imposition of a night curfew across the state from Sunday (March 28) amid a massive rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after Thackeray held a meeting with district collectors and divisional commissioners through video conferencing.

