COVID-19 in Mumbai: Huge crowd seen at Dadar market, social distancing norms flouted

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. "I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites," said Pednekar told ANI on rising COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai Mayor also said that all Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown. "Maharashtra chief minister has already given an ultimatum to the people of the state whether they want a lockdown to be imposed or not. The onus is on public now," she added.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,877 new cases and 8 deaths. With 1193 recoveries, the city's cured tally has gone up to 3,21,947. Currently, Mumbai has 3,52,835 cases of which 18,424 are active and 11,555 fatalities.

(With inputs from Agencies)