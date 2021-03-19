COVID-19 in Mumbai: Huge crowd seen at Dadar market, social distancing norms flouted

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of a lockdown looming over Mumbaikars’ heads, a massive crowd was witnessed at Mumbai's popular Dadar market on Friday morning.
While the administration has been taking steps to contain the spread of COVID-19, but today, COVID-19 protocols went for a toss at the crowded Dadar market. People in the famous market were seen flouting social distancing norms and many were also seen without masks.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. "I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites," said Pednekar told ANI on rising COVID-19 cases.
Mumbai Mayor also said that all Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown. "Maharashtra chief minister has already given an ultimatum to the people of the state whether they want a lockdown to be imposed or not. The onus is on public now," she added.
Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,877 new cases and 8 deaths. With 1193 recoveries, the city's cured tally has gone up to 3,21,947. Currently, Mumbai has 3,52,835 cases of which 18,424 are active and 11,555 fatalities.
(With inputs from Agencies)
