COVID-19 in Mumbai: Have grip over mortality rate, says BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to remain grim, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Tuesday, stated that Mumbai's mortality rate was just 0.03 per cent. Strict implementation of the guidelines and related initiatives have helped keep the fatality in check in the city.

According to the data shared by Chahal, the financial capital has reported 953 deaths in the last 70 days, a period covering the second COVID-19 wave, which started around mid-February. The city registered 2.66 lakh cases during the same period.

Chahal compared the situation in Mumbai with Delhi to show that the civic body has a grip over the fatalities despite the massive surge in the number of cases reported daily.

"The city has witnessed an average of 13.6 fatalities per day. Our death rate has been 0.03 per cent (during the second COVID-19 wave so far)," Chahal said, adding Delhi reported 240 deaths on Monday.

The case fatality ratio is the number of deaths as a proportion of confirmed infections.

Chahal said that the number of awareness campaigns organised by the civic body at the ward level, strict implementation of the rules and other initiatives has helped them in keeping the number of fatalities low. "Campaigns such as Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari (My Family, My Responsibility) were successful as it extended the reach to the masses. As compared to previous lockdowns, people have been cooperating much more. More and more people have started adopting COVID-19-appropriate behaviour," he said.

The BMC chief stated that the daily tally of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a gradual decline in the last five days and the growth rate too is declining as compared to last week. "Since April 16, the daily COVID-19 tally has been below 9,000. Around 87 per cent of the total cases in the city are of asymptomatic people,"Chahal said.