COVID-19 in Mumbai: Daily active cases fall by 15% in 4 ward

The daily active case figures in four municipal wards of the western suburbs have shown a slight drop in the past two weeks. The wards -R Central (Borivali), R South (Kandivali), P North (Malad) and K West (Andheri west, Juhu, Versova and Oshiwara)- had recorded a spike in their daily active cases in February. Presently, they have the highest case tallies and together constitute 20 per cent of the total active cases in Mumbai. However, in the past one week, their active case tallies have fallen by 15 per cent.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, these four wards reported 972 cases between February 24 and March 2. In the following week, between March 4 and March 10, these four wards reported 842 cases. Senior civic officials likened the fall in number of active cases to the strict action that is being taken by the civic body against those flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

"Since the past three weeks, BMC has been conducting multiple raids. It has instilled fear amongst the people. They have become conscious towards following the COVID-19 protocols," said Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner.

Suresh Kakani, additional BMC commissioner and in-charge of public health, said that over 90 per cent of the emerging cases are amongst those who have attended functions, social gatherings or have travelled recently. "Two weeks ago, I visited these wards and found that COVID-19-appropriate behaviour is mostly not being followed. We directed all the ward officials to deal strictly with violators," said Kakani. "We are monitoring community halls and gardens and also checking the travel history of each new positive patient to isolate their close contacts at the earliest," he added.

An official of the KW ward said that, throughout the last week, special inspection drives were conducted at hotels and housing societies, where floors were sealed after positive cases were detected. "Many of those who are in institutional quarantine flout the norms and those living in housing societies roam around the premises despite warnings," said the official.

Bhagyashree Kapse, assistant BMC commissioner and in-charge of RC ward, said that the video footage of each and every community hall and garden is being checked daily. "Our marshals have fined more than 1,000 people every day. We are watching the residential buildings that we have sealed so that people don't flout norms,” Kapse said.