COVID-19 in Mumbai: Central Railway appeals people to avoid sharing old and fake videos

As the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to rise, the authorities announced fresh restrictions earlier this week.

Now, it was found out that some old videos showing the crowd at various stations are making rounds on social media. Some news reports have also falsely mentioned that there is a mass movement of people.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has appealed to everyone to avoid sharing such videos and people are requested to not believe in such rumours.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway through a virtual press conference held today appealed to everyone that any speculation about the same may please be avoided in such challenging circumstances of COVID-19.

He also said Railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers and adequate tickets are available as only passengers having confirmed tickets are being permitted to board the trains.

Mittal also added that passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, also appealed to passengers to wear mask properly, wash hands regularly with soap/water and sanitiser and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 56,286 new COVID-19 cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.According to the state government's data, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.

Out of 56,286 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,938 cases were reported in Mumbai and 12,090 in Pune. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 4,91,698 while the active COVID-19 cases in Pune is mounted to 89,598.

As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 9.40 crore yesterday. A total of 9,40,96,689 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)